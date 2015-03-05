March 5 AbbVie Inc :
* CEO says Pharmacyclics deal will boost earnings by more than
60 cents per
share by 2019, ramp earnings thereafter
* CEO says expects Pharmacyclics blood cancer drug
imbruvica to
generate u.s. sales this year of $1 billion
* CEO says expects peak imbruvica sales for AbbVie of more than
$7 billion
* CEO says expects peak annual sales of abbvie cancer drugs to
well exceed $15
billion
* Says now expects 2015 earnings, excluding special items of
$4.05 to $4.25 per
share
* Says Pharmacyclics deal could dilute 2015 EPS by 20 cents per
share
* CEO says deal not motivated by concern that arthritis drug
humira could soon
face generic competition
* CEO says still confident in growing sales of humira, ability
to fend off
generic rivals
* CEO says imbruvica would be a "pipeline in a drug,' like
humira, with
potential to treat other indications not yet approved
* CEO says imbruvica has some potential to treat solid tumors,
which would
greatly boost value of drug
* CEO says imbruvica deal would boost earnings by more than $1
per share by
2021
* CEO says 3 drugmakers fought until "the bitter end" to buy
Pharmacyclics "and
we won"
* CFO says Pharmacyclics deal will boost AbbVie sales by "well
over $4 billion"
by 2019
* CEO says company studying improved form of humira that could
help protect
humira franchise
* CEO says company will offer "more color" on improved form of
humira by the
end of 2015
* CEO says improved form of humira would "enhance patient
experience," provide
some benefits over current humira formulaton
* Says does not expect antitrust issues from planned
Pharmacyclics deal, says
products are complementary
* Says breakup fee, should deal not go through, is about 3
percent of deal
value
* CEO says excitement about abt-199 cancer drug continues to
grow
* CEO says unlikely to pursue another deal as large as
Pharmacyclics over short
to medium term
* CFO says company plans to buy back at least 50 percent of
AbbVie shares used
to buy Pharmacyclics