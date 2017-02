CEE MARKETS-Warsaw leads stocks rise but zloty eases

* Higher copper price, company earnings help Polish shares * Currencies and bonds ease By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 13 Central European stocks were mostly firmer on Monday, led by Warsaw's bluechip index which set a 17-month high on the back of higher copper prices and strong company earnings. The regional trend was in line with a global rise in shares due to expectations of economic stimulus in the United States. Prague's main index was at its highest since late 201