WASHINGTON, April 11 AbbVie Inc won U.S. regulatory approval on Monday for a new drug to treat patients with a rare type of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a blood cancer.

The drug, venetoclax, was approved for patients with a genetic mutation known as 17p gene deletion, which is a marker for a particularly aggressive form of CLL. Patients with the disease survive an average of less than three years following diagnosis.

AbbVie developed the drug with Roche Holding AG. It will be marketed by both companies in the United States under the brand name Venclexta, and by AbbVie outside that country.

"Venclexta is the first approved medicine designed to trigger a natural process that helps cells self-destruct," Roche Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sandra Horning said in a statement.

The approval came well ahead of the FDA's late June action date for a decision.