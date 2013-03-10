March 10 AbbVie, a pharmaceutical
company has sought an injunction to block Europe's medicines
regulator from releasing "confidential" and
"commercially-sensitive" information on its blockbuster
rheumatoid arthritis drug, a spokeswoman for the U.S. drugmaker
confirmed on Sunday.
The Financial Times reported earlier on Sunday that the
Chicago-based company, which was spun off from Abbott
Laboratories, had taken legal action against the
European Medicines Agency to stop it from releasing data on the
effects in individual patients in clinical trials for its drug
Humira.
The European Medicines Agency could not be reached for
comment.
Sales of the drug, by far the company's biggest product,
jumped 17 percent last year to $9.27 billion.
The European Medicines Agency, criticised in the past for
excessive secrecy, is opening its data vaults to systematic
scrutiny, a move that will let independent researchers trawl
through millions of pages of clinical trial information.
It is blow for the pharmaceutical industry, which guards its
commercial secrets fiercely and has not before been required to
share its data with outside researchers.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Diane
Craft)