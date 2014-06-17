Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
LONDON, June 17 European regulators have validated AbbVie's application for an experimental all-oral regimen for patients infected with the most common genotype of hepatitis C virus and the therapy is now under accelerated assessment.
The U.S. drugmaker said on Tuesday the move by the European Medicines Agency meant that, if approved, its regimen could be available in the European Union in the first quarter of 2015. U.S. regulators have also granted the product priority review.
AbbVie's regimen consists of protease inhibitor ABT-450, boosted by a widely used antiviral called ritonavir, combined with polymerase inhibitor dasabuvir, and NS5A inhibitor ombitasvir with or without the older antiviral drug ribavirin.
Gilead Sciences, which launched breakthrough hepatitis C drug Sovaldi in December, is slated to hear from U.S. regulators on its application for an all-oral regimen - which combines Sovaldi with experimental NS5A inhibitor ledipasvir - by early October.
Prior to Sovaldi's approval, hepatitis C needed to be treated for at least six months with a combination of pills and injections that could cause severe flu-like symptoms and other side effects that led many people to avoid or discontinue treatment. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Sophie Walker)
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat hit its highest in a week on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and concerns over a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybean prices rose in early Asian trade, although gains were limited by bumper South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry weather for hard red winter wheat growing regions in the United States is supporting wheat prices with forecast rains later this week unlikely to provide much moisture, analy
* Has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of arion bank for an amount in aggregate of greater than isk 48.8 billion