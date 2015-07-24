(Corrects first paragraph to say "rarest", not "most common" genotype)

July 24 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Abbvie Inc's treatment that targets the rarest genotype, or genetic makeup, of hepatitis C virus.

The drug, Technivie, was approved for the treatment of hepatitis C virus genotype 4 infections, the regulator said on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1gSuFvU)

The drug is approved for use in combination with the compound, ribavirin, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C in patients without scarring and poor liver function. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)