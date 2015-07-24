US STOCKS-Wall St opens flat; all eyes on healthcare vote
* Dow up 0.02 pct, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq off 0.07 pct (Updates to open)
July 24 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Abbvie Inc's treatment that targets the rarest genotype, or genetic makeup, of hepatitis C virus.
The drug, Technivie, was approved for the treatment of hepatitis C virus genotype 4 infections, the regulator said on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1gSuFvU)
The drug is approved for use in combination with the compound, ribavirin, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C in patients without scarring and poor liver function. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
