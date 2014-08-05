SAN FRANCISCO Aug 5 AbbVie Inc will
not seek U.S. Supreme Court review of a ruling in a lawsuit
brought against the company that extended landmark
constitutional protections for gays and lesbians, a company
spokesman said on Tuesday.
The issue arose when a gay man was excluded from jury
service at a trial in a lawsuit brought by GlaxoSmithKline
against AbbVie over HIV pricing. The San Francisco-based
9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in January had found that the
man was improperly excluded because of his sexual orientation.
The court's January opinion heightened constitutional
protections judges in several Western states must now apply when
evaluating laws that curtail gay rights.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler)