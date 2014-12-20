(Adds price for 12-week treatment)
By Caroline Humer
Dec 19 U.S. health regulators on Friday approved
AbbVie's all-oral treatment for hepatitis C, and the
company said the drug would cost $83,319 for a typical 12-week
plan, a bit below its huge selling competitor Solvadi from
Gilead Sciences.
Gilead's Sovaldi treatment stole headlines last year with
its $84,000 price tag and set off a national debate about
whether drug prices have climbed too high.
AbbVie's newly approved regimen is also less costly than
Gilead's newest one-pill regimen that combines Sovaldi with
another drug and costs $94,500 for 12 weeks.
With Gilead's newly improved Harvoni, some patients can take
the treatment for just eight weeks, which sells for about
$63,000.
Some insurers and analysts had said that AbbVie might price
its drug, which will be sold under the brand name Viekira Pak,
lower than Gilead because of pricing pressure.
Gilead has come under intense pressure from U.S. health
insurers, politicians and pharmacy benefit managers over the
high cost of Sovaldi and more recently, Harvoni. It argues the
price is justified because the treatment cures nearly all
patients of the liver-destroying virus.
An AbbVie spokeswoman said the company considered many
factors in setting the price such as the cost effectiveness of
the treatment and its value in offsetting other short and long
term costs.
The AbbVie regimen consists of four different anti-viral
drugs to be taken as three pills in the morning and one in the
evening. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the
regimen for patients with genotype 1 form of the virus, the most
common type of hepatitis C and the most difficult to treat.
It was not immediately clear how the AbbVie pricing would
impact Harvoni sales, which is widely expected to dominate the
market given its advantage of fewer pills.
Gilead's Sovaldi, which was approved a year ago, had been
selling at the rate of about $3 billion per quarter due to huge
pent up demand.
The AbbVie regimen has demonstrated similar efficacy to
Gilead's, with cure rates of 95 to 100 percent, the company
said, and minimal negative side effects. AbbVie said that 95
percent of patients will require a 12 week treatment.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, which helped develop
the Abbvie drug, saw its shares rise 4.2 percent in after-hours
trading while AbbVie's shares gained 1.1 percent.
