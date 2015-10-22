Oct 22 U.S. health regulators on Thursday issued
a warning of potential risk of serious liver injury for certain
patients using AbbVie's hepatitis C treatments, Viekira
Pak and Technivie, sending the drugmaker's shares down more than
12 percent.
The Food and Drug Administration said AbbVie had identified
cases of hepatic decompensation and liver failure in patients
with liver cirrhosis who were taking these medicines.
"Some of these events resulted in liver transplantation or
death," the agency said in a posting on its website.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Alan Crosby)