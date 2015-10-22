(Adds Express Scripts comment)
By Bill Berkrot
Oct 22 U.S. health regulators on Thursday issued
a warning of potential risk of serious liver injury for certain
patients using AbbVie's hepatitis C treatments, Viekira
Pak and Technivie, sending the drugmaker's shares down more than
10 percent.
The Food and Drug Administration said AbbVie had identified
cases of hepatic decompensation and liver failure in patients
with liver cirrhosis who were taking the medicines.
"Some of these events resulted in liver transplantation or
death," the agency said in a posting on its website. It did not
say how many deaths were reported.
Shares of Gilead Sciences, which makes the
top-selling rival hepatitis C treatments Sovaldi and Harvoni,
rose 5.7 percent to $107.60. Shares of much smaller Enanta
Pharmaceuticals, which helped develop the AbbVie drugs,
plunged 40.6 percent to close at $23.90.
Len Yaffe, portfolio manager of the StockDoc Partners
healthcare fund, called the liver toxicity warning a "huge
positive for Gilead."
The FDA said it is requiring AbbVie to include warnings
about the risk of serious liver injury in the labels of its
combination hepatitis C treatments.
Since the approvals of Viekira Pak in December 2014 and
Technivie in July 2015, at least 26 worldwide cases submitted to
FDA Adverse Event Reporting System were considered possibly or
probably related to Viekira Pak or Technivie, the agency said.
"Because post-marketing events are reported voluntarily
during clinical practice, estimates of frequency cannot be made
and a causal relationship between treatment and these events has
not been established," AbbVie spokeswoman Jackie Finley said in
an emailed statement.
She said the Viekira Pak and Technivie package inserts have
been changed to say they should not be used in patients with a
type of cirrhosis, which is advanced liver damage that can be
caused by hepatitis.
The new information also includes a recommendation for
physicians to assess evidence of liver decompensation prior to
treatment and during treatment in cirrhotic patients.
In most of the cases, liver injury occurred within 1 to 4
weeks of starting treatment, the FDA said, adding that some
cases occurred in patients who should not have been using the
medicines.
"Patients taking these medicines should contact their health
care professional immediately if they develop fatigue, weakness,
loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, yellow eyes or skin, or
light-colored stools, as these may be signs of liver injury,"
the FDA said.
Gilead, which was first to market with the new treatments
that virtually guarantee a cure for the serious liver disease
without any of the side effects of older treatments, came under
intense fire for the high price of its drugs, which were listed
for about $90,000 for a course of treatment.
With competition from Viekira Pak, pharmacy benefit managers
were able to negotiate steep discounts by playing one drugmaker
against the other. Express Scripts Holding, the largest
U.S. PBM backed Viekira, while CVS Health chose to favor
Gilead's drugs.
Express Scripts said it will evaluate the warning "to
determine if any additional action is required, especially for
those with late-stage cirrhosis requesting coverage of Viekira
Pak."
The PBM said it closely reviews all new clinical evidence
and is able to rapidly respond to changes in drug labeling to
ensure patients are well cared for.
Express Scripts shares fell 4 percent, while CVS shares rose
1 percent.
