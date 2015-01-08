Jan 8 An experimental drug being developed by
AbbVie Inc and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc
successfully reduced symptoms of endometriosis in premenopausal
women in the first of two late-stage studies.
Endometriosis occurs when the lining of the uterus grows
outside of the womb, leading to chronic pelvic pain. It is the
leading cause of infertility.
After six months of treatment, both doses of the drug,
elagolix, were found to significantly reduce menstrual and
non-menstrual pain, compared with a placebo, AbbVie said.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)