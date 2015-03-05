PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 24
March 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 5 ABBVIE: * Interview: AbbVie CEO says experimental version of Humira has "a fundamental
change in formulation" * Interview: AbbVie CEO says altered form of Humira is not a "tweaked" product,
but will be clearly differentiated * Interview: AbbVie CEO says too early to predict whether Humira patients will
eventually be switched to experimental new formulation, but that would make
sense * Interview: AbbVie CEO says investors will be "pleasantly surprised" at
durability of Humira franchise
March 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads after they appeared next to offensive videos - NYT Source: http://nyti.ms/2n0nMw4