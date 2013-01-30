Jan 30 AbbVie, the pharmaceuticals business spun off earlier this month by Abbott Laboratories , forecast 2013 earnings in line with Wall Street forecasts.

The new company, whose biggest product by far is the rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira, on Wednesday said it expects earnings this year of $3.03 to $3.13 per share, excluding special items. Analysts, on average expected $3.08 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.