Oct 25 AbbVie Inc reported
better-than-expected third-quarter results, as booming sales of
its Humira arthritis drug and Synthroid thyroid replacement drug
more than offset lower sales of other medicines.
The drugmaker, split off at the beginning of the year from
Abbott Laboratories Inc, on Friday said it earned $964
million, or 60 cents per share, in the third quarter. That
compared with $1.59 billion, or $1.01 per share, in the year
earlier quarter.
Excluding special items, profit was 82 cents per share, 4
cents above the average analyst estimate compiled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.