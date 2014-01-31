Oil prices drop on rise in U.S. drilling
SINGAPORE, March 20 Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity and steady supplies from OPEC countries despite touted production cuts pressured already-bloated markets.
Jan 31 AbbVie Inc on Friday reported lower fourth-quarter earnings, hurt by generic competition for its medicines, but results matched Wall Street expectations.
The U.S. drugmaker, spun off early last year from Abbott Laboratories Inc, said it earned $1.13 billion, or 70 cents per share, in the quarter. That compared with $1.54 billion, or 98 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, the company earned 82 cents per share, matching the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Global revenue totaled $5.1 billion and was also in line with Wall Street expectations.
SINGAPORE, March 20 Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity and steady supplies from OPEC countries despite touted production cuts pressured already-bloated markets.
* Euro inches up as polls show Macron slightly ahead of Le Pen
SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc has been thrust deeper into turmoil with the departure of company president Jeff Jones, a marketing expert hired to help soften its often abrasive image.