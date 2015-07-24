US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St open lower as focus firmly on healthcare vote
March 23 Wall Street opened slightly lower on Thursday amid signs that President Donald Trump is struggling to get enough votes to pass a healthcare bill in Congress.
July 24 AbbVie Inc reported a 24 percent jump in quarterly profit due to higher sales of its arthritis drug, Humira, and the inclusion of sales of Pharmacyclics' blood cancer drug, Imbruvica.
AbbVie's net profit rose to $1.37 billion, or 83 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $1.10 billion, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $5.48 billion.
AbbVie completed the acquisition of Pharmacyclics on May 26, giving it about one month's revenue from Imbruvica. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
March 23 Wall Street opened slightly lower on Thursday amid signs that President Donald Trump is struggling to get enough votes to pass a healthcare bill in Congress.
March 23 Ford Motors on Thursday said it expects its 2017 adjusted pretax profit be lower than a year earlier due to investments in ventures including self-driving cars.