BRIEF-Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
Jan 29 Drugmaker AbbVie Inc reported a 17.4 percent jump in quarterly revenue, driven by higher sales of its arthritis drug, Humira.
The company posted a net profit of $1.52 billion, or 92 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $810 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $6.40 billion from $5.45 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple were removed from a United Airlines flight to Costa Rica on Saturday, as the airline remained under scrutiny following outrage caused by a video last week of a passenger being forcibly removed from a flight.