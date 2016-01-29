Jan 29 Drugmaker AbbVie Inc reported a 17.4 percent jump in quarterly revenue, driven by higher sales of its arthritis drug, Humira.

The company posted a net profit of $1.52 billion, or 92 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $810 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $6.40 billion from $5.45 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)