BRIEF-General Finance Corp to promote Jody Miller to CEO
April 27 AbbVie Inc reported a 26.4 percent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher demand for its top-selling treatment, Humira.
The U.S. drugmaker's net profit rose to $1.71 billion, or $1.06 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.35 billion, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose to $6.54 billion from $5.96 billion.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2t7C29O Further company coverage:
June 15 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice was conducting an investigation related to some of its cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government.