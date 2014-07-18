LONDON, July 18 Pharmaceutical firm AbbVie's chairman and chief executive said tax benefits were not the main reason it bought London-listed Shire.

Richard Gonzalez told analysts on a conference call on Friday that tax was "clearly a benefit", but it was not the primary rationale behind the $55 billion deal, adding that the tie-up had compelling financial and strategic attractions.

AbbVie will cut its tax level to about 13 percent after it re-domiciles in Britain following the deal. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Pravin Char)