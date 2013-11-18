Nov 18 AbbVie Inc said a late-stage trial of its experimental oral hepatitis C treatment showed about 96 percent of patients had no detectable levels of the virus after 12 weeks.

The trial is being watched closely because of the potential of the treatment, 3D regimen, to obviate the need for the injectable drug interferon, which can have debilitating side effects.

The trial, named Sapphire-I, is the first of six late-stage trials testing AbbVie's interferon-free treatment.