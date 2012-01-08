Dubai Jan 8 Bahrain's Arab Banking
Corporation said on Sunday it has appointed William Playle as
chief executive officer of its London unit, ABC International
Bank.
Playle, who has been with the bank since May 2002 and was
formerly deputy CEO, replaces Nofal Barbar effective Jan 4, the
bank said in a statement on the Bahrain bourse website.
The bank also appointed Paul Jennings and Alexander Ashton
as joint deputy CEOs of ABCIB.
Last month, ABC appointed Saddek Omar Elkaber, the governor
of the Central Bank of Libya, as its chairman.
ABC, founded in 1980 and listed on the Bahrain Bourse, has
the Central Bank of Libya and Kuwait Investment Authority as its
major shareholders.
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by David French)