BRIEF-Hibernia says in talks with "number of parties" over potential lettings
* Discussions are on-going with a number of parties regarding potential lettings
Dec 28 Arab Banking Corporation (ABC) has appointed the new governor of Libya's central bank as its chairman, the Bahrain-based lender said on Wednesday.
Saddek Omar Elkaber, who took the helm at the Libyan central in October, was previously deputy chief executive at ABC's British unit, ABC International Bank.
ABC is majority owned by the Central Bank of Libya, which holds a near-60 percent stake, and Kuwait Investment Authority. It also appointed Khaled Kagigi and Sami Rais as new directors.
The bank has operations in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Libya, Tunisia and Algeria with consolidated assets of $25.7 billion. (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Amran Abocar)
* Discussions are on-going with a number of parties regarding potential lettings
ZURICH, Feb 8 Vontobel Chief Executive Zeno Staub said on Wednesday he is happy with the bank's performance at the start of 2017.
* Price of its shares in the initial public offering has been set at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share.