NEW YORK, June 25 Television journalist Diane
Sawyer will be stepping down as the anchor of the nightly
newscast "ABC World News," but will continue working for the
network, doing specials and interviews, ABC News President James
Goldston announced on Wednesday.
Sawyer, 68, has held the top news job for nearly five years
and has been with ABC since 1989. She will begin her new role
later this summer and will be replaced in September by
journalist David Muir, who is the network's weekend anchor and
works on its news magazine show "20/20."
"As much as she loved leading 'World News' to new heights
... Diane decided that now is the moment to concentrate
full-time on tackling big issues in new ways," Goldston said in
a statement.
"Diane is one of the giants of modern journalism, and we
can't wait to see where she'll lead us next," he added.
Sawyer, who started her career in Kentucky and worked as a
press aide in the White House during the administration of
President Richard Nixon. Before joining ABC, she worked at CBS
News, including a stint as a correspondent for "60 Minutes.
Sawyer is the second prominent female journalist to step
down at ABC in recent months. Barbara Walters retired from the
network in May with a weeklong series of tributes, after a
career that spanned more than half a century.
Like Walters, Sawyer paved a path for women in U.S. network
television as a co-anchor of ABC's "Good Morning America" show
and later on the evening news. She also conducted interviews
with world leaders, including Iranian President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad.
Goldston also said that George Stephanopoulos, host of the
early news show "Good Morning America" and the Sunday morning
news show "This Week," will be promoted to the new role as chief
anchor of ABC News, leading special events, breaking news and
election coverage.
"He will continue to anchor both shows as he assumes this
new and critical leadership role," said Goldston.
Stephanopoulos, 53, served as an aide and policy adviser to
President Bill Clinton during Clinton's first term in office.
Stephanopoulos worked as a professor and author before joining
ABC and becoming the host of "This Week."
As a co-anchor of "Good Morning America" he has seen the
show rise to become the most popular early news show, overtaking
NBC's "Today," which held the top spot for many years.
ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Co.
