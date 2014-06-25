(Repeats to additional subscribers)
June 25 ABC News said star journalist Diane
Sawyer would step down from anchoring its flagship evening news
show "ABC World News" to focus on television specials.
Sawyer will be replaced by David Muir from Sept. 2. He is
currently the anchor of current affairs show "20/20", the Walt
Disney Co-owned broadcaster said in a statement. (abcn.ws/1pAOc2w)
ABC also said George Stephanopoulos, a former White House
spokesman during the Clinton administration, would leave "Good
Morning America" to become chief anchor of ABC News, handling
special reports and breaking news.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)