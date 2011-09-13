* FY pretax profit 32.3 mln stg vs 25.8 mln stg last yr

* Final div increased 30 pct to 3.8p

* Says to buy Ascent Scientific for 10 mln stg

Sept 13 Bioscience firm Abcam reported a 25 percent higher full-year profit, helped by sales growth in Europe and a good second half in the UK, and said it was on track to meet market expectations for the new financial year.

The company, which markets antibodies via its own online catalogue, said uncertainty caused by the government's spending review hurt sales in the first half.

"It has become apparent during the year that it is not only actual reductions that have an impact on researchers' spending, but the threat of cuts can be sufficient to cause a reaction as well," the company said in a statement.

Sales in Europe, which make up a fourth of the company's revenue, were up 13 percent.

Pretax profit was 32.3 million pounds ($51.04 million) for the year ended June 30, compared with 25.8 million pounds last year.

Revenue rose 17 percent to 83.3 million pounds.

Separately, Abcam said it would buy privately held biochemical company Ascent Scientific for 10 million pounds.

Abcam's shares, which have risen about 5 percent over the last year, closed at 344 pence on Monday in London.

($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore;)