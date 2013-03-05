March 5 British biotechnology company Abcam Plc reported a 24 percent rise in first-half profit as revenue grew in all of its markets, but it warned that the latest wave of U.S. budget cuts would likely restrain growth in its largest market this year.

The company, which produces and distributes antibodies and test kits for research, said it expected pressure to continue on U.S. government-funded research amid political wrangling over how best to cut spending.

Automatic U.S. budget cuts, or "sequestration", are expected to reduce funding for medical research. The Americas accounts 40 percent of Abcam's revenue.

The company's profit before tax rose to 21.8 million pounds ($32.85 million) in the six months ended Dec. 31 from 17.6 million a year earlier.

Revenue grew 12.2 percent in constant current terms to 57.3 million pounds. Underlying revenue from the Americas grew 6 percent to 22.8 million pounds.

The company, whose products are used by scientists conducting cancer, neuroscience and stem cell research, raised its interim dividend to 1.94 pence from 1.69 a year earlier.

Abcam's shares closed at 429.75 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Monday. They have risen 19 percent in the past year.