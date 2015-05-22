(Fizan Abdullah, a doctor, is an associate professor of
May 22 Surgery is not a luxury.
It needs to be a basic human right. Because millions of
people around the globe die each year or suffer lifelong
disability from easily correctible conditions like obstructed
labor or appendicitis.
A number of readily teachable surgical procedures, performed
in basic operating rooms, can stem much of the rising tide of
human suffering. We associate surgery with space-age operating
rooms filled with fancy equipment. A handful of medical
conditions require that. But many do not. Non-surgeons trained
to do simple procedures can alleviate up to three-quarters of
the surgical need in underserved regions.
Conditions like congenital cataracts, club foot, cleft
palate and bone fractures create problems that are far too
expensive to ignore. Left untreated, they relegate people to a
dismal existence of unproductivity, which fuels a cycle of
poverty.
Several years ago, I visited a remote hospital in Africa on
the border between Ghana and Burkina Faso. After we toured the
modestly equipped operating room, my colleagues and I were eager
to meet the surgeons. But the hospital director informed us that
there weren't any. Surgery, he explained, was performed by an
anesthesia nurse. When he wasn't available, a surgical nurse
took over. Then, the hospital director continued, if neither
nurse was present, the ward clerk would do the simplest of
procedures. When he wasn't around, the gardener would step in to
patch up gashes and other minor traumas. An admirable
resourcefulness born out of desperation.
It was this hospital's workaround for a grave global
problem: a grossly imbalanced distribution of surgical care and
expertise. The poorest one-third of the world's population
receives about 4 percent of surgical care. Africa has roughly 1
percent of the number of surgeons in the United States. Liberia
has three surgeons for a population of 4 million.
Failure to address this inequity is economically and
politically reckless. A surgical repair that could cost as
little as $500 can prevent a lifetime of disability that can
cost more than $200,000.
With the combined efforts of large-scale public health and
aid programs, we have been able to rein in infectious diseases.
Polio and smallpox have been wiped out. HIV, malaria and
tuberculosis now claim many fewer lives than noncommunicable
conditions.
For the first time in history, the burden of surgically
treatable conditions - such as traumatic injuries, congenital
malformations and burns - exceeds that of infectious diseases.
In the quest to minimize human suffering, the scalpel is now
as critical a weapon as the pill. Ensuring that people across
the world have access to basic surgical care is just as
important as dispensing polio drops or antimalarial drugs.
Teaching non-surgeons to perform basic procedures is a
critical first step. But it is by no means a silver bullet. A
meaningful solution will require a global buy-in from national
and international public health groups, local governments,
nongovernmental organizations, healthcare organizations,
physicians and the public.
Making surgical outcomes a key indicator of global health,
creating policies that fund surgical care to fight poverty and
increasing public pressure on our officials for access to
surgery are all essential. So are investments in surgical
infrastructure and continuing medical education for these key
frontline providers to help ensure they are continually mentored
and given the opportunity to keep up with the latest techniques.
On Tuesday, the Global Alliance for Surgical, Obstetric,
Trauma and Anesthesia Care - the G4 Alliance - made its official
debut in Geneva. The group, of which my institution, Johns
Hopkins, is a founding member, seeks to improve access to safe,
essential surgical, obstetric, trauma and anesthesia care for
all. On Friday, the World Health Organization was due to pass a
resolution that would make access to emergency and essential
surgical care a global health priority. Both are momentous
occasions.
But a resolution, though an important mandate to the world's
health leaders, cannot solve the problem. And the G4 Alliance
cannot go it alone.
In the global ecosystem of health, isolationism is myopic
and tiered access to care seems immoral. Ensuring that our
fellow human beings around the world have access to safe
surgeries is not just an ethical obligation. It is also a wise
geopolitical and economic investment in our future.
