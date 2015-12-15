BRIEF-Scana says expects westinghouse resources are sufficient to compensate for cost overruns without resorting to toshiba guarantees
* Ceo says to continue westinghouse project work during a 30-day period of evaluation
SAO PAULO Dec 15 Spanish conglomerate Abengoa SA has "temporarily suspended" construction work in Brazil while it negotiates a refinancing and restructuring with its main creditors, the company confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.
Labor unions, a wind power industry group and Abengoa's subcontractor on 6,300 kilometers (3,900 miles) of transmission lines in Brazil told Reuters last week that the company had stopped work. (Reporting by Luciano Costa)
NEW YORK, March 29 Puerto Rico's benchmark 2035 general obligation bonds traded as low as 60.7 cents in light trading on Wednesday, their lowest price since the $3.5 billion issue was sold in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.