MADRID Dec 15 Creditor banks in Abengoa
are piling up pressure on the Spanish energy and
engineering firm to find alternative emergency financing and
avoid becoming Spain's largest-ever bankruptcy, sources familiar
with the matter said on Tuesday.
The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a
meeting held on Monday between Abengoa and the lenders to agree
on emergency financing did not reach any conclusion and that the
banks would now discuss with investment funds a potential cash
injection in the company.
The lenders have also approached Spain's government lending
arm, the Official Credit Institute (ICO), over a potential loan
of 15 million to 20 million euros ($16.5 million - $22 million),
one of the sources said.
Abengoa, the banks and ICO declined to comment.
A new meeting between Abengoa, which urgently needs 100
million euros to pay salaries and keep operating, and its
creditors is scheduled for Wednesday.
