(Adds comments from sources, detail and background)

By Jose Elías Rodríguez

MADRID Dec 30 Abengoa , the Spanish company trying to avoid becoming the country's biggest-ever bankruptcy, is formulating a restructuring it hopes creditors will agree before a deadline of March 28, after which it would have to file for insolvency.

Sources with knowledge of the matter said filing for insolvency as part of a plan agreed with creditors would allow banks to accept haircuts on debt repayments, debt-for-equity swaps, and offer greater guarantees of future cash injections into the company.

This would mean more favourable terms for lenders than if the situation drags on to March without a deal, giving time to restructure debt and sell assets without absorbing the full amount owed by the company as a loss on their balance sheets, the sources said.

However the sources gave no details of the haircut or other aspects of the possible restructuring deal, because creditors are waiting for Abengoa's advisor Lazard to come up with a plan by mid January.

Under Spanish law the thermal solar power and engineering group must file for insolvency if no agreement is reached by March 28.

Abengoa, which signed an agreement with creditor banks last week for a 106 million euro ($116 million) credit line to keep it running, said on Wednesday it owed nearly 5.5 billion euros to suppliers as of end-September.

When added to the 8.9 billion euros in gross debt previously disclosed by the group in November, the company's borrowings stand at just under 15 billion euros, or nearly 17 times core earnings for the first nine months of the year.

Debt would swell to about 25 billion euros if project financing is included, according to banking sources who put this funding at more than 10 billion euros.

Abengoa also said it had 39.5 percent of the share capital of its Abengoa Yield unit tied up as financial backing on loans.

An additional 100 million euro cash injection could be granted by creditors next month if Lazard puts forward a credible restructuring plan by Jan. 18, banking sources told Reuters earlier this month. ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by David Holmes)