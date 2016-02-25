LONDON, Feb 25 (IFR) - Abengoa has asked its bondholders for
consent to extend 500m of bonds maturing next month, as the
Spanish energy company continues to negotiate with creditors
over a longer-term debt restructuring.
The company said on Thursday that wants to extend the final
maturity and final interest payment dates of its 500m 8.5%
bonds, which are due to mature on March 31.
The deadline for the consent solicitation is 1600 CET on
March 23, which will be followed by a meeting of noteholders on
March 28 to vote on Abengoa's resolution.
If there is no quorum at this meeting, the consent period
will be reopened until 1600 CET on April 24 with a second
meeting following on April 29. If the resolution is not passed
at the second meeting, Abengoa will terminate the consent
solicitation.
The date of the first meeting coincides with Abengoa's March
28 deadline to agree on a wide-ranging restructuring plan with
its banks and bondholders, without which it could be forced to
declare bankruptcy.
The Spanish company entered into pre-insolvency proceedings
at the end of November, giving it up to four months to reach an
agreement with creditors to avoid a full-blown insolvency
process and stave off potential bankruptcy.
Abengoa raised 375m of bonds in April 2015 that it said
would repay part of the 500m note that it is now seeking to
extend.
However, the company did not use any of the money raised for
repayments and the full liability is still oustanding.
(Reporting by Robert Smith)