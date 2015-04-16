(Adds market comments)

By Laura Benitez and Robert Smith

LONDON, April 16 (IFR) - Spanish energy firm Abengoa is primed to issue its first benchmark bond deal since it came under scrutiny late last year for its debt accounting procedures.

On Thursday, the borrower started marketing a 375m five-year non-call life bond at 7.5%-7.75%, including original issue discount, which is substantiality higher than the coupon on its previous deal.

Despite the market's rally, that 265m 2019 Green bond is bid at 7.43% on Thursday morning, according to Tradeweb, having priced at 5.5% in September last year.

Investors said they still had concerns about the clean energy firm, rated B2/B/B, after it reclassified a guaranteed corporate bond as non-recourse debt last November, triggering a sharp sell-off in its debt.

One market source said the company is hoping to clear the new issue at 7.5%.

"The wider end of price talk looks slightly attractive in comparison to where its outstanding bonds are trading, although at 7.5% it's not that great, especially as there is so much supply in the market," one investor said.

But another said the deal will likely get done due to the relatively small size. HSBC and Citigroup are global coordinators, while Bankia, Credit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley, Natixis, Santander, and Societe Generale are passive bookrunners.

"The leads have probably underwritten this which is why we've seen the OID added. The issuer will want the low coupon down on paper and for bonds to trade in line with the existing cash prices," he added.

Investors also puzzled over the stated rationale for issuing the bond, which Abengoa says is to repay a portion of its 500m 8.5% senior unsecured 2016 notes before their maturity date.

Abengoa released figures in December 2014 which stated that its 702m revolving loan facility was only 180m drawn, but during a capital markets meeting last week revealed it had drawn down another 500m.

Abengoa could not be reached for comment after repeated attempts by IFR to contact the company. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)