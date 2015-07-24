LONDON, July 24 (IFR) - Abengoa's high-yield bonds have
plummeted after the company announced that its convertible and
exchangeable bonds will now carry the same guarantees.
The Spanish energy firm held a conference call with
investors on Thursday evening, with management arguing that the
convertible and exchangeable bonds not having the same level of
guarantees as the high-yield bonds has created an opportunity
for investors to take "irrational positions" on its credit
default swaps.
The company has decided to stop this by giving convertible
and exchangeable bonds the same guarantees as its high-yield
bonds.
Abengoa's five-year CDS has widened throughout the week, bid
at an upfront cost of 20.375% on Monday morning and blowing out
to 28.75% on Thursday afternoon before the call took place.
That means an investor seeking to buy five-year protection
for a 10m notional trade would have to pay 28.75 percentage
points upfront, in addition to a 500bp coupon for the life of
the contract.
Abengoa's high-yield bonds have not reacted well to the news
on Friday morning. The 375m 7% 2020 note tumbled seven points
from a cash price bid of 88.50 to 81.50, according to Tradeweb
prices. This equates to a yield of more than 12%.
The bond was issued at 97.954 to yield 7.50% in April,
meaning it is now trading 16 points below its reoffer price.
Abengoa's CDS has deteriorated further on Friday morning,
now bid at an upfront of 30.25%. The company's shares have also
dropped more than 13%.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)