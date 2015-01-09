LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Abengoa's bonds rallied strongly on Friday after its CEO said that the Spanish renewable energy and engineering company will meet its substantial debt repayments next month.

Abengoa has been under scrutiny from investors since November after it reclassified a bond with a corporate guarantee as non-recourse debt, focusing more attention on its Byzantine accounts.

Investors also began to question the company's ability to repay large amounts of debt maturing in February. Abengoa has a EUR300m bond due that month, along with a US$270m bond at its reverse factoring SPV Greensill Capital.

This is on top of a EUR250m put on a convertible bond and around EUR40m to EUR50m of commercial paper maturing each month.

But CEO Manuel Sanchez Ortega said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday that Abengoa would "have no problem" repaying the debts.

The company was already on the front foot in the market this week, having announced a joint venture with US infrastructure investor EIG Global Energy Partners to fund future projects.

Abengoa's longest dated deal - a EUR500m 6% 2021 note - traded up from 89.25 to 92.25 on Friday morning, according to Tradeweb prices. It was bid as low as 85 at the start of the week.

"Although there's no real news here, there was a big short squeeze yesterday that is being exacerbated by this story," said a hedge fund investor.

"They're playing a good game at media management this week."

Abengoa's bonds and equity have been targets for short sellers, after its stock tumbled 66% over two days in November wiping out about EUR1.6bn in market capitalisation.

While the stock is still down 38% over the past six months, it has recovered from its lows and is up 23% year-to-date. Abengoa's shorter dated bonds maturing between 2015 and 2018 are also now bid above par again.

"I wouldn't be surprised if the rally was triggered by short covering," said an investor at a UK asset manager.

"Abengoa's CEO has been talking a lot, but implementation will be key. Also if they move some more of their debt off-balance sheet but still guarantee it, the market will see through it."

Sanchez said on Thursday that future debt issued to fund construction under the new JV will be fully non-recourse and will not need Abengoa guarantees. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Julian Baker)