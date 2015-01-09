LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Abengoa's bonds rallied strongly on
Friday after its CEO said that the Spanish renewable energy and
engineering company will meet its substantial debt repayments
next month.
Abengoa has been under scrutiny from investors since
November after it reclassified a bond with a corporate guarantee
as non-recourse debt, focusing more attention on its Byzantine
accounts.
Investors also began to question the company's ability to
repay large amounts of debt maturing in February. Abengoa has a
EUR300m bond due that month, along with a US$270m bond at its
reverse factoring SPV Greensill Capital.
This is on top of a EUR250m put on a convertible bond and
around EUR40m to EUR50m of commercial paper maturing each month.
But CEO Manuel Sanchez Ortega said in an interview with
Reuters on Thursday that Abengoa would "have no problem"
repaying the debts.
The company was already on the front foot in the market this
week, having announced a joint venture with US infrastructure
investor EIG Global Energy Partners to fund future projects.
Abengoa's longest dated deal - a EUR500m 6% 2021 note -
traded up from 89.25 to 92.25 on Friday morning, according to
Tradeweb prices. It was bid as low as 85 at the start of the
week.
"Although there's no real news here, there was a big short
squeeze yesterday that is being exacerbated by this story," said
a hedge fund investor.
"They're playing a good game at media management this week."
Abengoa's bonds and equity have been targets for short
sellers, after its stock tumbled 66% over two days in November
wiping out about EUR1.6bn in market capitalisation.
While the stock is still down 38% over the past six months,
it has recovered from its lows and is up 23% year-to-date.
Abengoa's shorter dated bonds maturing between 2015 and 2018 are
also now bid above par again.
"I wouldn't be surprised if the rally was triggered by short
covering," said an investor at a UK asset manager.
"Abengoa's CEO has been talking a lot, but implementation
will be key. Also if they move some more of their debt
off-balance sheet but still guarantee it, the market will see
through it."
Sanchez said on Thursday that future debt issued to fund
construction under the new JV will be fully non-recourse and
will not need Abengoa guarantees.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Julian Baker)