LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - Abengoa's bonds weakened in the secondary market on Friday after revelations about outflows in the company's working capital and renewed questions about its ability to keep operating.

Auditor Deloitte said there were "signifcant doubts" about Abengoa's ability to keep functioning after a deterioration in its business over the past quarter.

Abengoa reported a 412m working capital outflow in the third quarter, on top of an additional 177m outflow of cash linked to supplier payments.

Abengoa's 375m 7% 2020 slumped to 50.25 after the release of the results on Friday, according to Tradeweb.

The bond closed Thursday at a cash price of 54.375, having rebounded with this week's announcement that Gonvarri would become the main shareholder and invest 250m in the company.

But the support from Gonvarri, a division of Basque industrial group Gestamp, is contingent on banks signing a substantial package of financial support.

Banks provide Abengoa with reverse-factoring facilities called "confirming lines", which allow it to pay suppliers within 180 days.

In its third-quarter results, Abengoa said that these lines tied up 1.2bn of its 2.5bn corporate liquidity position.

In Friday's results call, co-CFO Ignacio Garcia-Alvear said that 13 of the company's confirming lines had put on hold and that Abengoa was subject to "tighter payment terms with suppliers".

Moreover, in a footnote in its quarterly results, Abengoa said that it did not class these lines as debt and that any change to that by accounting authorities would increase current liabilities by 677m.

Abengoa said only 346m of cash from this liquidity was available at the end of September 30. It said the company has 374m of debt maturities in the final quarter of 2015.

One bond investor said this is particularly worrying.

"It's very tight," he said. "It's between them and the banks now."

Abengoa obtained a new 165m credit line in September, as part of Santander, HSBC and Credit Agricole's agreement to back its 650m capital raise.

But on Friday's call, Garcia-Alvear disclosed that bilateral facilities had been drawn to offset outflows in the company's commercial paper programme.

Two bond investors said that a bank sold 50m of Abengoa's syndicated loan at a cash price in the low 50s on Thursday.

"Some lenders are voting with their feet," said the first investor. (Reporting by Robert Smith)