LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - Abengoa's bonds are now virtually worthless after the troubled Spanish energy firm announced it has started talks with creditors on insolvency proceedings.

Gonvarri, a division of Basque industrial group Gestamp, emerged as a potential saviour of the company earlier this month, but dashed hopes of a rescue last night when it backed away from a plan to inject 350m into the group.

The company's bonds are now bid at cash prices as low as 12, according to Tradeweb, meaning investors expect slim recoveries in any potential restructuring.

The collapse in Abengoa's 500m Mar 2016 is most dramatic. These bonds traded as high as 95 earlier this month after Gonvarri's potential investment was announced, but were spotted at just 17 on Wednesday morning. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)