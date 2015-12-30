SAO PAULO Dec 30 Spain's multinational Abengoa
SA said on Wednesday it is seeking buyers to revive
transmission-line and other construction projects in Brazil that
the company had suspended after filing for creditor protection
in Spanish courts.
The company, which owns energy, telecommunications,
transportation and environment businesses, is looking for "a
market solution" for projects it has been contracted to build
and operate in Brazil, it said in response to questions from
Reuters.
Abengoa is trying to reach an agreement with creditors
before a March 28 legal deadline to avoid becoming the country's
biggest-ever bankruptcy. In early December, the
company told Brazil's national electricity regulator Aneel that
it was stopping work on its Brazilian projects and had been in
talks to sell or find partners for those projects.
"In Brazil, Abengoa is in permanent contact with local
authorities to find a solution for our company's projects that
are in development in the country," Abengoa said.
The work stoppages are expected to delay the completion of
1,700 kilometers (1,056 miles) of transmission lines needed to
link the new Belo Monte hydroelectric project in Brazil's Amazon
with key parts of the national power grid.
As a result Belo Monte will be unable to generate as much
power as expected, Aneel said in a recent report.
Brazil's government is counting on Belo Monte, whose
capacity of 11,200 megawatts is the world's third largest, to
boost the country's electricity supply by about 10 percent.
Average output from the dam will be about 4,500 megawatts.
This new power is needed to ease the pressure of growing
demand during a drought that has sharply reduced hydroelectric
output from non-Amazon dams in Brazil's northeast and southeast
regions. Brazil gets nearly two-thirds of its electricity from
hydropower, but new projects are behind schedule.
