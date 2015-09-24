(Adds shares, analyst comment, background)
By Jose Elías Rodríguez and Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, Sept 24 Spanish energy company Abengoa
said on Thursday its major creditors had
agreed to back most of a 650 million euro ($728 million) share
sale in a deal providing vital funds to cut debt and cover cash
flow needs.
The Seville-based engineering and renewable energy firm,
which has biofuel and solar-heated power plants in the United
States, had lost over half its market value since the share
issue was announced in early August on concerns banks would not
underwrite it.
Banks Santander, HSBC and Credit Agricole
would back the cash call for up to 465 million euros
($522 million), the company said on Thursday. Its shares rose
over 10 percent when the market opened before retreating to
Wednesday's closing levels. Bonds rallied strongly.
"This is a positive development for Abengoa after (previous)
news that the banks were not willing to underwrite the capital
increase. However we think it will take time and delivery of the
goals to regain investor confidence," said Nuno Estacio, analyst
at Haitong Research.
Shareholder Inversion Corporativa, run by the founding
Benjumea family, will invest at least 120 million euros in the
capital hike, while U.S. fund manager Waddell & Reed will invest
65 million euros through its funds, the company said.
Inversion Corporativa has agreed to cap its voting rights at
40 percent after the share issue and will lose its majority
status.
Executive Chairman Felipe Benjumea, whose father founded the
company, will step down after 25 years in the position to be
replaced by Jose Dominguez Abascal, the company's former chief
technology officer, in a non-executive role.
CULTURE CHANGE?
"The departure of (Felipe) Benjumea was the main stumbling
block in the talks, not the price," said one source with
knowledge of the negotiations. "The move clears the horizon for
the company as it signals a change of culture."
The former chairman's father, Javier Benjumea, founded
Abengoa in 1941 with three friends and other family members to
undertake electrical supply projects. Felipe, his son, took over
the chairmanship from him in the early 1990s.
Abengoa, which issued a profit warning in July, said it
would cancel its dividend, step up asset sales and cap
investments as part of the refinancing plan while making debt
reduction a priority.
The company will hold a conference call at 1300 CET (1100
GMT) to give more detail on the moves, but will not answer
questions afterwards, it said. It will hold a shareholders'
meeting on Oct. 10 to approve the issue, it said.
Abengoa, whose debt is rated below investment grade by major
agencies Moody's and S&P, wants to cut debt and improve its
rating. Net debt was 6.6 billion euros at end June, dwarfing a
market value of less than 1 billion euros.
Abengoa's bonds traded up strongly in the secondary market
on Thursday on news of the creditor backing but remained at
deeply distressed levels.
The company's 375 million euro 7 percent 2020 note traded up
from a cash price bid of 37 to 53, just over half of its face
value and equating to a yield of 25 percent.
($1 = 0.8917 euros)
(Additional reporting by Julien Toyer and Tomas Cobos in Madrid
and Robert Smith in London; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; editing by
Adrian Croft)