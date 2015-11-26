LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - ISDA's credit determinations committee will meet at noon to discuss whether events at Abengoa have triggered payouts on US$718m net notional in outstanding protection.

An anonymous general interest question was submitted to the committee on Wednesday, citing Abengoa's announcement that it would file for creditor protection.

Abengoa is striving to reach an agreement with creditors to avoid a full insolvency process, and under Spanish law has four months to reach an agreement with investors.

But with a number of debt maturities - including commercial paper - before year-end, it could be pushed into technical default before a restructuring agreement is put in place.

The cost of five-year protection on the name surged following the filing and the instruments are now bid at 83% upfront, meaning that it costs US$8.3m to insure US$10m notional of debt plus a 500bp running coupon. (Reporting by Robert Smith)