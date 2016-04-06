MADRID, April 6 A Spanish court said on
Wednesday it had given Spanish renewable energy firm Abengoa
an additional seven months to strike a debt
restructuring deal with creditors and avoid becoming the
country's biggest ever bankruptcy.
The Seville-based court said Abengoa had until October 28 to
convince banks and bondholders that have not already signed off
on a restructuring agreement found with a group of creditors to
do so.
Under this deal, some creditors would lend up to 1.8 billion
euros to the company over a period of five years, giving them
the right to 55 percent of the restructured company.
Simultaneously, around 70 percent of existing debt would be
swapped for equity, giving those other creditors the right to 35
percent of the company, Abengoa said.
Creditors who advanced an additional 800 million euros in
financial guarantees to develop projects would get 5 percent of
the restructured company.
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)