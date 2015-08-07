LONDON, Aug 7 (IFR) - Abengoa's parent company Inversion
Corporativa raised a margin loan to participate in Abengoa's
2013 capital increase, according to documents seen by IFR.
Inversion Corporativa, a holding company whose owners
include members of the families that founded Abengoa, has
committed to participate in the troubled Spanish energy firm's
upcoming 650m rights issue.
However, analysts have questioned the holding company's
ability to participate in the capital raise.
"There is very limited visibility on the liquidity
position of the family shareholding entity, Inversion
Corporativa, which has agreed to take part in the equity raise,"
said BofA Merrill Lynch equity analysts in a note published on
Tuesday.
Analysts and investors have long suspected that Inversion
Corporativa raised margin debt to participate in Abengoa's last
major capital raise of 517.5m in 2013.
These suspicions are confirmed by a copy of Inversion
Corporativa's 2013 accounts seen by IFR.
The document says that Inversion Corporativa 1C signed a
65m syndicated loan on October 14 2013 in order to finance its
63m participation in the Abengoa capital raise.
The five-year loan was backed by a lien on Abengoa shares
equivalent to double its value, with Inversion Corporative
pledging more than 10m of Abengoa's Class A shares and more than
56m of its Class B shares.
When asked about the margin loan and Inversion Corporativa's
ability to take part in the upcoming capital raise, a
spokesperson for Abengoa said: "IC has said that they are fully
supportive of the capital increase and are planning to
participate, the specific amount is still to be determined."
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Owen Wild.)