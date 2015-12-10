(Adds quotes, context)
By Carlos Ruano and Jose Elias Rodriguez
MADRID Dec 10 Spanish engineering group Abengoa
and creditor banks agreed on Thursday to put on hold
an option of selling shares in its Abengoa Yield business as a
means of raising money, two banking sources briefed on the talks
said.
Abengoa, trying to avoid becoming Spain's biggest-ever
bankruptcy, is negotiating a multi-million-euro lifeline with
creditor banks which have asked the company to guarantee it with
assets.
Having struggled with big debts for more than a year,
Abengoa triggered pre-insolvency proceedings last month after a
key investor backed away from a plan to inject new cash.
The engineering and renewable energy group has agreed to
look for financial investors willing to inject emergency funds,
although creditor banks will consider putting up 100 million
euros ($109 million) in cash if Abengoa cannot find alternative
funding in coming days, the sources, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said.
Banks' total exposure to Abengoa stands at around 20.2
billion euros ($22.10 billion), including financing for
projects, a source familiar with the matter said at the end of
September.
Banks had been pressing Abengoa - which has biofuel and
solar-heated power plants in the United States - to sell assets
immediately, including a 47 percent stake in U.S.-listed Abengoa
Yield.
But at a meeting on Thursday between Abengoa, creditor banks
and KPMG, which advises the banks, that idea was put on hold,
the sources said.
"Abengoa explained that the partial sale (of Abengoa's
stake) in Abengoa Yield might cause a rapid loss in value (of
the Yield shares)," one banking source said.
There were also concerns that, by selling a portion of its
stake, Abengoa would miss out on the premium that a potential
sale of its entire stake would fetch.
Abengoa is now expected to try and tap hedge funds or other
financial investors for funds.
"If in the coming days, there is no progress in this search,
the banks would consider a (cash) injection to deal with
immediate needs of around 100 million euros," the source said.
Abengoa declined to comment.
Banks are still insisting on guarantees before they provide
any fresh cash, the source said. Bondholders are also willing to
inject fresh capital in Abengoa if the bank lenders stump up
emergency funds first, LPC, a Thomson Reuters loan market news
service, reported.
The deadline for Abengoa to come up with the emergency cash
injection, needed to cover a Christmas payment to staff and
urgent supplier payments, is seen as around Dec. 20, which is
also the date of Spain's general election.
While Abengoa's difficulties have not had a significant
political impact so far, this might change if they lead to job
losses. The group employs 24,000 people worldwide, 7,000 of them
in Spain.
($1 = 0.9138 euros)
(Additional reporting by Angus Berwick, writing by Sonya
Dowsett and Adrian Croft. Editing by Jane Merriman)