MADRID, Sept 23 Spanish energy firm Abengoa is close to a deal with creditor banks on its planned 650 million euro ($725 million) capital raise, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Banks Santander, HSBC and Credit Agricole have accepted backing the share issue and other lenders are expected to join the list, the sources said, adding that "in the next few hours" Abengoa would call a shareholders meeting to approve the operation.

One of the sources said the main shareholder of the company had accepted an overhaul of the corporate structure and an issue of new shares at a lower price than it initially wanted, so as to come to an agreement after seven weeks of negotiations.

Abengoa and Santander declined to comment. HSBC and Credit Agricole were not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Carlos Ruano and Jose Elias Rodriguez; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)