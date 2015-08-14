MADRID Aug 14 Spanish renewable energy company
Abengoa has not been advised by investment banks to
increase the size of a planned 650 million-euro ($724 million)
rights issue, a spokeswoman said on Friday, denying an earlier
media report.
Banks were telling Abengoa to raise the capital hike to 800
million euros, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people
familiar with the matter. Bloomberg said no decision had been
made and that other options included finding an investor in
Europe in the Middle East to underpin the share sale.
Abengoa has not disclosed which banks are working with it on
its rights issue, which is expected in September and will be
used to help the company cut debt. ($1 = 0.8981 euros)
