MADRID Dec 11 Indebted Spanish renewable energy
and engineering firm Abengoa said on
Thursday it was cutting its controlling stake in its U.S. unit
and shedding some assets as it tries to improve its financial
structure.
The company, which has been struggling with a heavy debt
pile after its home market went through a deep economic
downturn, recently came under scrutiny from investors over the
way it accounts for some its borrowings.
Abengoa said it would sell up to 10.6 million shares in
Abengoa Yield, its Nasdaq-listed U.S. and Latin American
power generation arm, in which it has a 64 percent stake.
The share offering could cut that holding to just over 51
percent, Abengoa Yield said in a filing. Abengoa said in its own
statement that it was not reducing its stake below that
threshold.
In recent weeks, however, Abengoa's management had said it
would look to sell down its Abengoa Yield holding to below half,
as this would allow it to remove the debt from the U.S.
subsidiary from its own balance sheet.
A spokeswoman for Abengoa said the company's strategy had
not changed but that it had no specific timetable to stick to in
terms of a sell-down.
Having a controlling stake allowed Abengoa to designate the
majority of Abengoa Yield board members, though the Spanish
company also said on Thursday it was reviewing the role of
independent directors at the U.S. unit.
Investors were spooked when Abengoa said in its results
presentation in November that debt issued by one of its other
subsidiaries, Abengoa Greenfield, was classified as
non-recourse, meaning it was not included in some debt
calculations.
The Spanish firm had just over 9 billion euros ($11 billion)
in total net debt at the end of September, including
non-recourse debt.
Abengoa also said on Thursday it was also looking to create
a joint venture for Abengoa Greenfield and bring in new partners
who would help it invest in the building of assets.
Separately, Abengoa said it was also selling two of its own
assets to Abengoa Yield, for up to $200 million.
Abengoa shares were up 3.7 percent in Madrid at 2.08 euros
per share, while Abengoa Yield shares were falling 2.5 percent
to $26.2 at around 1515 GMT.
($1 = 0.8065 euros)
