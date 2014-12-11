Dec 11 Spain's Abengoa

* Says intends to cut its stake in Abengoa Yield

* Says will sell 10.6 million shares in Abengoa Yield

* Says will not cut stake in Abengoa Yield below 51 percent

* Says will step up asset sales to Abengoa Yield

* Says 2 asset sales worth up to $200 mln under discussion

* Says will bring in new business partners in Abengoa Greenfield subsidiary Further company coverage: (Reporting By Julien Toyer)