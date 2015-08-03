RPT-Mobileye deal to fuel investment in late-stage Israeli start-ups
* Israeli start-ups raised nearly $5 billion in 2016, up 11 pct
MADRID Aug 3 Spanish energy company Abengoa said on Monday it would issue shares to raise capital by 650 million euros ($713 million) in an effort to cut debt and strengthen its balance sheet.
The funds would be partly used to cut corporate debt by 300 million euros, Abengoa said in a statement.
Majority shareholder Inversion Corporativa IC will take part of the issuance, Abengoa said, though did not say how much it plans to acquire.
Abengoa also announced a divestment plan for 500 million euros, 400 million euros of which was reported following results on Friday. ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day)
* Israeli start-ups raised nearly $5 billion in 2016, up 11 pct
* Oil higher as traders see buying opportunity but glut weighs