MADRID, July 16 A placement in class B shares in Spanish energy company Abengoa has been priced at 2.8 euros per share, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The price is around a 3 percent discount to the stock's closing price on Thursday.

Citi said earlier it was placing 4.2 percent of Abengoa Class B shares from the company's treasury stock. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Mark Potter)