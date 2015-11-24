* Investment was seen as key for Abengoa's survival

* Banks declined to inject 1.5 bln euros into Abengoa

* Pressure mounts to close 650 mln euros rights issue (Adds second source, new details on banks)

By Andrés González and Jose Elías Rodríguez

MADRID, Nov 24 Spanish investor Gonvarri has backed away from a plan to inject around 350 million euros ($319.26 million) into energy firm Abengoa two sources with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday, cash seen as key to its survival.

Gonvarri, a division of Basque industrial group Gestamp, has baulked at the deal which would have given it a controlling stake because banks did not agree on some of the financing required, newspaper Expansion reported earlier.

Abengoa, which builds, operates and sells renewable power generation facilities, has been trying to bring on board new investors since the end of July, when it announced a 650 million euros rights issue to reduce debt of 8.9 billion euros.

Gonvarri's interest was conditional on banks' underwriting a rights issue agreed in September.

"Amongst other things it is a question of timing, there is not enough time to do things as would have been necessary to do them properly," one of the sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, confirming the Expansion report.

A second source said Gonvarri had asked the banks to inject 1.5 billion euros into Abengoa to refloat the company, which the lenders opposed.

"Santander was positive but the foreign banks less so," said the source on condition of anonymity, adding that Gonvarri had not entirely closed the door to investing in it.

"The current investment plan is dead but Gonvarri will likely remain on alert," the source said.

Gonvarri and Abengoa declined to comment.

Earlier this month, Abengoa's auditor Deloitte said the group faced significant risks and its future depended heavily on a proposed investment deal with Gonvarri.

The company made a 194 million euro loss in the year to Sept. 30 after writing down the value of its 47 percent stake in U.S.-listed power plant and transmission lines operator Abengoa Yield. ($1 = 0.9397 euros) (Reporting By Carlos Ruano and Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Julien Toyer and Susan Thomas)