MADRID Oct 18 Spanish engineering group
Abengoa said on Tuesday it has won a $566 million
contract to build an aqua duct in central Mexico, which it has
agreed to operate and maintain for 22 years after its
construction.
Abengoa estimates that total revenue from the long term
maintenance contract, awarded by Mexico's water authority
Conagua, should top $1.3 billion.
About half of the contract will be funded by project finance,
while the other half will be paid for by the Mexican government,
Abengoa said.
At 0852 GMT, Abengoa shares were up 1.03 percent,
outperforming a 0.82 percent decline in Spain's Ibex leading
share index .
