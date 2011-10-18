MADRID Oct 18 Spanish engineering group Abengoa said on Tuesday it has won a $566 million contract to build an aqua duct in central Mexico, which it has agreed to operate and maintain for 22 years after its construction.

Abengoa estimates that total revenue from the long term maintenance contract, awarded by Mexico's water authority Conagua, should top $1.3 billion.

About half of the contract will be funded by project finance, while the other half will be paid for by the Mexican government, Abengoa said.

At 0852 GMT, Abengoa shares were up 1.03 percent, outperforming a 0.82 percent decline in Spain's Ibex leading share index . (Reporting By Jonathan Gleave)